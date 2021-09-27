P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Gores Metropoulos II were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMIIU. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GMIIU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,774. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

