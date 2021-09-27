P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has $46.48 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,865 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 2.7% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned about 0.56% of Kohl’s worth $46,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.37. 52,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

