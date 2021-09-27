P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Invests $1.46 Million in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.38% of Sustainable Development Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth approximately $803,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 347,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,288. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

