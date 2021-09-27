P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after buying an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $170,497,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.14. 23,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,428,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -424.77 and a beta of 1.25. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

