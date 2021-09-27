Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the 1st quarter worth $11,670,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

