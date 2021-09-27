Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 3.6%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares traded down 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.46 and last traded at $27.53. 428,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,603,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.56.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.62.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,226,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,893,332.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,893,769 shares of company stock worth $139,868,655. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 414.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,453 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,463.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 100,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

