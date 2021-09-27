Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 629 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STXB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jr. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $34,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $127,235. 25.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $23.73 on Monday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $407.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

