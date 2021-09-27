Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 94,396 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2,026.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,396 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

