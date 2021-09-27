Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. Equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

