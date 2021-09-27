Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,096 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,724,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,194,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,908,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,066,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,717,000 after buying an additional 60,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,940,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,007,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.25 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

