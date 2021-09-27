Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,008 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 385.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 93,487 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,182 shares of company stock worth $93,217. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $278.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 355.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.