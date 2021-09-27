Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 214,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 277,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.14 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

