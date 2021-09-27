Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) & Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Head to Head Comparison

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Medical Industries and Plus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.33%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics N/A -159.87% -68.87%

Volatility & Risk

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Plus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 79.38 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.06

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plus Therapeutics.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in design, development and sale of technology diagnostic eye care instruments and related products for early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders. The company was founded in October 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

