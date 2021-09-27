Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,184. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1,359.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,343,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 538.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paramount Group by 149.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,409,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Paramount Group by 19.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

