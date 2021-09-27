ParkinGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $957.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $957.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,267.59 or 1.00206636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00087105 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049363 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002415 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

