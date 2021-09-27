Patientory Trading 8.1% Lower This Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00125650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00011853 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00043575 BTC.

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

