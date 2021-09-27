Patron Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,543.00 (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. Patron has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $2,543.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patron has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00043817 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

