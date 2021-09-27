Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $30.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

