Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 16,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,087,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

