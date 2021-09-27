Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Increased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 74.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Paychex by 70.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Paychex by 372.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $214,959.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,964,767.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.98 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.32 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average of $105.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

