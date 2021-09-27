Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) to report sales of $110.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.75 million to $112.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year sales of $444.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.30 million to $445.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $538.68 million, with estimates ranging from $537.60 million to $539.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

PAYO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,452. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,829,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

