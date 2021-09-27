Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce $51.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.50 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $52.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $51.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PGC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,103. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $987,450 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

