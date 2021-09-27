Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.75% of Penumbra worth $874,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penumbra by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.22.

PEN stock opened at $278.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 648.21, a P/E/G ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,023 shares of company stock worth $11,986,518. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

