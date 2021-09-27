Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.54 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post sales of $58.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.07 million to $62.00 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $52.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $238.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $235.19 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.91 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $295.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 159,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $639.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

