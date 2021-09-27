People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $482.76 Million

Analysts expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to post sales of $482.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $485.30 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $492.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 42,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,103. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

