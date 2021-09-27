Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $10.20

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $9.81. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of $639.66 million and a P/E ratio of 17.07.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

