Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Price Target Raised to C$0.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pine Cliff Energy (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.55 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of PIFYF stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.57.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

