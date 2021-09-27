Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,499,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $860,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

