Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $11,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 86.9% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.10 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.67.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,455,844.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $2,970,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 848,331 shares of company stock worth $55,436,783 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.