PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $909,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 47.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $79.17 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.93.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

