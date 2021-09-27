Playgroundz Market Capitalization Reaches $200,920.23 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 37% against the dollar. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $200,920.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00065343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00100702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00141601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,143.58 or 1.00314318 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,962.21 or 0.06887509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.68 or 0.00745624 BTC.

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

