Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Playtech alerts:

Shares of PYTCF stock remained flat at $$5.70 during trading hours on Monday. Playtech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.