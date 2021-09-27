Plus500 (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. 507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

