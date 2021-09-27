Polis Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2,769.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polis has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001492 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $378.45 or 0.00884025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.