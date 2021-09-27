PolypuX Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $55,283.27 and approximately $2,949.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00066501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00104451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00141139 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,725.81 or 1.00436730 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.46 or 0.07034363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.40 or 0.00791084 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

