Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Trading Up 0.6%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.49 and last traded at $33.21. Approximately 31,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 29,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWCDF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.