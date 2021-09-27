Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

DTIL stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $752.47 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.73. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. On average, analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTIL. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 38.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

