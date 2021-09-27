Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at C$46.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.16. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$15.80 and a 1 year high of C$54.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$613.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -3.8800005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

