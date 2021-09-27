PRIA (PRIA) Market Cap Reaches $163,903.02

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 27th. One PRIA coin can currently be purchased for $2.36 or 0.00005463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PRIA has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $163,903.02 and $256.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PRIA

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

