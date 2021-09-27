Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,386 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 701,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Covetrus worth $18,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 262,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 2.02. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Michael Ellis sold 21,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $521,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,368.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $39,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,694 shares of company stock valued at $635,247. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

