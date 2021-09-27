Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $19,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In related news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $257.80 on Monday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,356.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

