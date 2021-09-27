Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.73 Million Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.69% of SI-BONE worth $17,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

SIBN opened at $23.42 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $779.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

