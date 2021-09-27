Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.34. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $25.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

