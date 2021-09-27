Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,973 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 41.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 249.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 141.2% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 131.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ROCK stock opened at $66.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.97. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

