Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

