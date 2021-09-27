Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 348,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $17,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 197,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $56.62.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CIT Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.