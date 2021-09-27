Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 691 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,732 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 83,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.92 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

