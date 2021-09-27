Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Receives $137.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.19. 2,126,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 70.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.