Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 1,502 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,238,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,636,000 after buying an additional 36,166 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 729,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,144,000 after buying an additional 35,414 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $153.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.84. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.