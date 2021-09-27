Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 243,174 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 1,478.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,174 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.21% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after buying an additional 980,587 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 1,063,339 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.60.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.55%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

